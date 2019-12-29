Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Cletus Church
600 W. 55th St.
LaGrange, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Carbray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol K. Carbray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol K. Carbray Obituary
Carol K. Carbray, age 75, of LaGrange; beloved wife of George Carbray, Sr. for 55 wonderful years; loving mother of Julie Carbray (Thad Przybylowski), Karyn (Tom) Wolcott, George, Jr. (Linda) Carbray, & the late Christa (Mark) Johnson; proud grandmother of Jenna (Matt), Emily, Thaddeus, Carolina, Nate, Joe, Mae, Jack, Charlie, Wyatt, Jacob, & Cameron; loving aunt of Patricia (Bruce) Hill; lover of all animals, especially her beloved horse, Pagan. Visitation 4 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, January 2 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family & friends will gather at St. Cletus Church, 600 W. 55th St., LaGrange on Friday, January 3 for 10 a.m. Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Carol's name to the St. Cletus Food Pantry are appreciated. See full obituary at hjfunerals.com. Funeral information: (708) 352-6500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -