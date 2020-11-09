1/1
Carol K. Doctor
{ "" }
Carol Doctor, nee Komie, age 91. Mother of Bruce Doctor (Gail Schewitz), Steve (Denise) Doctor, Jenny Doctor (Stephen Ferre) and Anne Doctor (John Bodinger); grandmother of Lynne Doctor (Eric Gibbons), Mike (Yelena) Doctor, Jacob Bodinger and Leah Bodinger, and great-grandmother of Ella Gibbons and Jaxon Doctor; daughter of the late Sidney D. and Emma Komie. Cousin of many including the late Lowell B. Komie. Former spouse of LeRoy Doctor (currently married to Peggy Doctor). Graveside services Monday 11/9/2020 at 12:45 PM at Rosehill Cemetery, 5800 N. Ravenswood. Family and friends who can't be at the funeral can watch the service on Carol's webpage on

www.mitzvahfunerals.com live, or any time after the funeral. Contributions in Carol's name to the Botanic Gardens www.chicagobotanic.org would be appreciated. Info 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Graveside service
12:45 PM
Rosehill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
