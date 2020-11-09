Carol Doctor, nee Komie, age 91. Mother of Bruce Doctor (Gail Schewitz), Steve (Denise) Doctor, Jenny Doctor (Stephen Ferre) and Anne Doctor (John Bodinger); grandmother of Lynne Doctor (Eric Gibbons), Mike (Yelena) Doctor, Jacob Bodinger and Leah Bodinger, and great-grandmother of Ella Gibbons and Jaxon Doctor; daughter of the late Sidney D. and Emma Komie. Cousin of many including the late Lowell B. Komie. Former spouse of LeRoy Doctor (currently married to Peggy Doctor). Graveside services Monday 11/9/2020 at 12:45 PM at Rosehill Cemetery, 5800 N. Ravenswood. Family and friends who can't be at the funeral can watch the service on Carol's webpage on www.mitzvahfunerals.com
live, or any time after the funeral. Contributions in Carol's name to the Botanic Gardens www.chicagobotanic.org
would be appreciated. Info 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824