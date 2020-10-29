1/1
Carol Kenerleber
1941 - 2020

Carol Martha Janouskovec Kenerleber, 78, of Athens, GA, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital.

Born December 15, 1941 in Oak Park, IL, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Janouskovec and Martha Louise Good Janouskovec. She was married to Alfred Kenerleber until his death in 1998. She is also preceded in death by her grandchildren, Brandon Wormley and Danielle Wormley; brother, Robert Janouskovec; and loving companion, Frank Smith.

Carol was formerly an Accounts Receivables Manager with Video Display Corp. In her spare time, she enjoyed boating and especially spending time with her beloved family, and she was an avid supporter of Trump 2020.

She is survived by her sons, David T. Wormley (Merritt) of Winder, GA, Robert Wormley of Atlanta, GA, Bryan M. Wormley (Lisa) of Nicholson, GA; and Keith Kingsfield (Shannon) of Tallassee, AL; sister, Ellen Heyer (David) of Athens, GA; 14 loving grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from noon to 1:30 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 pm at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Dwight Greene officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 4124 Clemson Blvd Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621, the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 678572, Dallas, TX 75267, or the Shriners Hospital, 950 W Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM


Published in PL-Doings on Oct. 29, 2020.
October 26, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
