Carol Kuhr, 61, of Chicago, died peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at her brother's home, after a valiant fight with neuroendocrine cancer. Carol worked for the Federal Government for 16 years, most recently with the Department of Labor - Office of Workers' Compensation program. Her laughter, kindness, positivity, dry humor and exceptional DIY acumen will always be remembered fondly. Working out and being active were key to Carol's happiness. She was an avid marathon runner and challenged herself to more than 50 half-marathons with running friends. Carol treasured her relationships with family, colleagues and life-long friends. She is survived by her mother Ati, her Aunt Maggie, her brothers, Eddie (Nancy) and Peter (Jennifer) and by nieces, nephews, and cousins. Per Carol's instructions, final arrangements with family have already taken place. Donations in remembrance of Carol Kuhr, can be made to Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation: www.netrf.org. Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation, 321 Columbus Avenue, Suite 5R, Boston MA 02116. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2019