Of Boca Raton, Fl. Formerly of Chicago passed away January 17, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
Loving wife of Ronald J. Benach to whom she was married 64 years – "True Love". Adored mother of Laurie & Haynes Stevens and Jeffrey & Denise Benach, cherished grandmother of Jessica & David Axelrod, Jaimee Benach, Brett Ruttenberg, Jordan Pollack, Russell Pollack, Lane Stevens and Jake Stevens and beloved great Grandmother to Julian Axelrod. Carol & Ronald raised their beautiful family in Highland Park, in a home filled with love & happiness. Carol was a recognized travel agent in the North Shore. Her niche market for travelers to the worlds most exotic locations and finest accommodations is how she earned her highly regarded reputation.
She will be truly missed by her entire family who LOVED her SO MUCH. She will be in our Hearts and Minds FOREVER.
Entombment services will be in Boca Raton, Fl. Today January 19, 2020
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Federation of your choice.
KRONISH FUNERAL SERVICES – Boca Raton, Fl - [email protected] 561-717-2874
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020