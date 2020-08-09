Carol Lynne Cassini, 82, passed away on July 31, 2020 at The Admiral at the Lake. Devoted friend of 47 years, Helen Shidler, Chicago. Loving sister of DeAnne (C. Barry), Cincinnati, OH and Virginia (the late Woody) Witt, Lakewood Ranch, FL. Loving aunt to 5 nieces and nephews and great aunt to 5. Native of Cincinnati, OH; lived in South Bend, IN, Oak Park and Chicago, IL. A Rush nurse manager/educator, former Sister of Mercy (RSM), volunteer in Beirut and Ethiopia with Catholic Relief Services (CRS), and avid gardener. Funeral August 22, 10:30 AM following wake at Ascension Church Oak Park for pre-registered attendees. Burial at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery after Memorial Mass, Cincinnati, OH TBA in early 2021. Memorials to CRS https://www.crs.org/donate
, Earthjustice https://earthjustice.org/give
, or The Admiral at the Lake Foundation https://admiral.kendal.org/about/donate
. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com
.