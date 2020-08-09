1/1
Carol L. Cassini
Carol Lynne Cassini, 82, passed away on July 31, 2020 at The Admiral at the Lake. Devoted friend of 47 years, Helen Shidler, Chicago. Loving sister of DeAnne (C. Barry), Cincinnati, OH and Virginia (the late Woody) Witt, Lakewood Ranch, FL. Loving aunt to 5 nieces and nephews and great aunt to 5. Native of Cincinnati, OH; lived in South Bend, IN, Oak Park and Chicago, IL. A Rush nurse manager/educator, former Sister of Mercy (RSM), volunteer in Beirut and Ethiopia with Catholic Relief Services (CRS), and avid gardener. Funeral August 22, 10:30 AM following wake at Ascension Church Oak Park for pre-registered attendees. Burial at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery after Memorial Mass, Cincinnati, OH TBA in early 2021. Memorials to CRS https://www.crs.org/donate, Earthjustice https://earthjustice.org/give, or The Admiral at the Lake Foundation https://admiral.kendal.org/about/donate. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Funeral
10:30 AM
Ascension Church Oak Park
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Illinois
736 W. Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 281-5058
Memories & Condolences

August 7, 2020
Carol and I were campers at Fort Scoot Camps outside Cincinnati, Ohio in the late fifties! Also, tennis rivals when it came to the tournament! Blessings and prayers to her family and friends.
Mary Morley, SP
Friend
