|
|
Carol L. Reutenauer, age 84, of Plainfield, passed away on October 8, 2019 at home with her family by her side. Survived by her husband, Ronald Reutenauer; son, Scott (Rita); daughters, Janice (Scott) Schwebel and Linda Galvez; grandchildren, Marina and Sierra Reutenauer, Steven, Nicolle and Sean Schwebel, and Matthew, Emily, Dylan and Amanda Galvez; sister, Marilyn (the late Duane) Whyte; loving aunt to many. Family and friends will meet at 11:45 am on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Rd., Elwood, IL 60421 for a committal service to begin at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019