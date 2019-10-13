Home

Carol L. Reutenauer Obituary
Carol L. Reutenauer, age 84, of Plainfield, passed away on October 8, 2019 at home with her family by her side. Survived by her husband, Ronald Reutenauer; son, Scott (Rita); daughters, Janice (Scott) Schwebel and Linda Galvez; grandchildren, Marina and Sierra Reutenauer, Steven, Nicolle and Sean Schwebel, and Matthew, Emily, Dylan and Amanda Galvez; sister, Marilyn (the late Duane) Whyte; loving aunt to many. Family and friends will meet at 11:45 am on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Rd., Elwood, IL 60421 for a committal service to begin at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019
