Carol L. Schechter, nee Polansky, 86, beloved wife and best friend of Arthur for over 64 years; devoted and loving mother of Debra (Jerry) Hadesman, Steven (Kitty) Schechter and Lynda (Gene) Sachs; cherished "Grammy" of Stacey (Yuri) Lysoivanov, Aaron and Alex Hadesman, Ryan (Angela) Schechter, Kara Schechter (fiance Patrick), Adam Sachs (girlfriend Stephanie), and Jordan Sachs (fiancee Emily); dear sister, aunt, mentor, and friend to many. Carol was a long time 3rd and 4th-grade educator with Chicago Public Schools and Rupley Elementary (Dist. 59). Carol was a force of nature, she was involved with everything and loved by everyone. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, a celebration of life, as well as shiva, will be private. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the (). For more information call: 847-255-3520
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020