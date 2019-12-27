|
|
Carol Lea Luka nee Lonergan, age 72. Carol was a Legal Assistant for 50 years. Beloved wife of Thomas Luka; loving daughter of the late Stanley and Jean Lonergan nee Fisher; beloved mother of Tammi (Tim) Malinowski; fond grandmother of Jacob and Sydney Malinowski; dear sister of Suzan Baig; fond aunt of Jason and Justin Baig. Visitation Sunday December 29, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge, IL 60706. Funeral Services begin Monday 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home and will proceed to St. Maria Goretti for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment is private. For more info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 27, 2019