Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Maria Goretti
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Luka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Lea Luka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Lea Luka Obituary
Carol Lea Luka nee Lonergan, age 72. Carol was a Legal Assistant for 50 years. Beloved wife of Thomas Luka; loving daughter of the late Stanley and Jean Lonergan nee Fisher; beloved mother of Tammi (Tim) Malinowski; fond grandmother of Jacob and Sydney Malinowski; dear sister of Suzan Baig; fond aunt of Jason and Justin Baig. Visitation Sunday December 29, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge, IL 60706. Funeral Services begin Monday 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home and will proceed to St. Maria Goretti for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment is private. For more info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cumberland Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -