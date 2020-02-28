Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Carol Lewis

Carol Lewis Obituary
Carol Lewis (nee Haase), age 77, of Woodridge passed away unexpectedly on February 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Russell Lewis for a wonderful 24 years. Loving stepmother of Debra Taylor, Donna Lewis, Diane (Steve) Armstrong and Dawn (Gerry) Puhrmann. Devoted grandmother of Aaron, Matthew, Sarah, Ian, Alyse, Evan, Nicole, Christopher, Elizabeth and Michele. Dear great-grandmother of 8. Cherished sister of Marcia (Patrick) Nolan. Fond sister-in-law of Beryl (late James) Evey, Carol (late Rindert) Kiemel and late Harry & Lenore Lewis. Loving aunt of many. Carol grew up in Hinsdale and lived in the area all her life. She loved to travel and always take pictures. Carol had an unwavering devotion to her Lewis and Nolan families. A visitation was held on Sunday, March 1st at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. A funeral service was held on Monday, March 2nd at Zion Lutheran Church, 204 S. Grant St., Hinsdale. Interment was held at Bronswood Cemetery, Oak Brook. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army or Zion Lutheran Church, Hinsdale. For Further Funeral Informaton: 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 28 to Mar. 5, 2020
