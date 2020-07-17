Carol Linch (nee Newman), 85, beloved wife of the late Earl Linch; loving mother of Mark (Nancy), Steven (Susan), and Keith (Tonya); proud grandmother of Greg, Michelle, Jonathon, Brad, Natalie, and Jason; sister of Gail Goldstein and brother-in-law Don Goldstein. We are so very proud of her life well lived. She gave so much to others and was loved by so many. During decades of leadership at Women's American ORT where she became National President, she enhanced the lives of people around the world. As a Life Master in contract bridge she was connected with fellow players everywhere. She rejoins the love of her life, our dad. The joy and vitality of her life will be deeply missed here on earth but remembered always. In lieu of flowers, memorials to ORT America, 3701 Commercial Avenue, Suite 13, Northbrook, IL 60062, www.ortamerica.org
would be appreciated. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. The service will be Sunday at 2:30 PM. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com