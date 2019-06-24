|
Beloved wife of the late Loreto 'Ray' Lappa, Loving mother of Peter (Wendy) Lappa and Carla (Steve) Orchard. Cherished grandmother of Christopher (Angela), Jared (Megan), Brian (Michelle), Stephanie (Joe), Matthew (Kelly), Kevin (Jess), Micah (Magda), and Maggie. Devoted great grandmother of Emily, Adam, Steve, Michelina, Penny, and the late Mason. Dear sister, aunt, and friend of many. Member of the Franklin Park A.L. Post #974 Auxiliary. Visitation Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 3 to 9 pm. at Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home 9568 Belmont Ave., Franklin Park. Prayers Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 9:30 am from the Funeral Home to St. Maria Goretti Church for mass 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers donations to appreciated.For info please call (847) 678-1950 or www.sax-tiedemann.com.
