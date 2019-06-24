Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home
9568 Belmont Avenue
Franklin Park, IL 60131
(847) 678-1950
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home
9568 Belmont Avenue
Franklin Park, IL 60131
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home
9568 Belmont Avenue
Franklin Park, IL 60131
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Lappa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Lou Lappa

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carol Lou Lappa Obituary
Beloved wife of the late Loreto 'Ray' Lappa, Loving mother of Peter (Wendy) Lappa and Carla (Steve) Orchard. Cherished grandmother of Christopher (Angela), Jared (Megan), Brian (Michelle), Stephanie (Joe), Matthew (Kelly), Kevin (Jess), Micah (Magda), and Maggie. Devoted great grandmother of Emily, Adam, Steve, Michelina, Penny, and the late Mason. Dear sister, aunt, and friend of many. Member of the Franklin Park A.L. Post #974 Auxiliary. Visitation Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 3 to 9 pm. at Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home 9568 Belmont Ave., Franklin Park. Prayers Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 9:30 am from the Funeral Home to St. Maria Goretti Church for mass 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers donations to appreciated.For info please call (847) 678-1950 or www.sax-tiedemann.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now