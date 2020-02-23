Home

Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
773-581-9000
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Jane de Chantal Church, (St. Faustina)
5252 S. Austin Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map

Carol M. Golab

Carol M. Golab Obituary
Carol M. Golab, nee Drost, 77, lifetime resident of Chicago, longtime resident of the Southwest Side-Clearing neighborhood, originally of the North Side-West Town neighborhood; devoted, loving mother of the late Gregory A. Golab (2015); proud grandmother of Matthew Golab; loving daughter of the late Leo L. and Mary Wojcik Drost; fond sister of the late Roberta (Donald) Dusanic; dear aunt of Robert (Brenda) Dusanic and Donald (Diane) Dusanic. Services at CENTRAL CHAPEL, 6158 S. Central Ave., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 10:30 a.m., at St. Jane de Chantal Church, (St. Faustina) 5252 S. Austin Ave., Chicago. Rev. Edward Cronin, officiating, Burial St. Adalbert Cemetery. Please visit CAROL GOLAB BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel. Info., 773-581-9000.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020
