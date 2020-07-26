Carol M. Schinter (nee Roth), age 83. Beloved wife of the late Lino. Devoted mother of Donna (Fred) Schultz and John (Maritza). Loving grandmother of 7 and great grandmother of 5. Dear sister in law of Anne Daufenback. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Proud affiliation with Ornamental and Architectural Iron Workers Union # 63. Visitation Monday morning, 9 AM until time of service 11 AM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Interment St. Casimir Lithuanian Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com
(708) 974 4410