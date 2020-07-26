1/
Carol M. Schinter
Carol M. Schinter (nee Roth), age 83. Beloved wife of the late Lino. Devoted mother of Donna (Fred) Schultz and John (Maritza). Loving grandmother of 7 and great grandmother of 5. Dear sister in law of Anne Daufenback. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Proud affiliation with Ornamental and Architectural Iron Workers Union # 63. Visitation Monday morning, 9 AM until time of service 11 AM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Interment St. Casimir Lithuanian Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
JUL
27
Burial
St. Casimer Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
Memories & Condolences

4 entries
July 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
David Gaidas and Family
July 25, 2020
We are saddened to learn of Mrs. Schinter’s passing. May God Bless you family in this time of sorrow and loss. You all are in our prayers.
Bob and Lee Butrico
Friend
July 25, 2020
Hello Schinter and Schultz families, So sorry to hear about Carol. She had a long and wonderful life. Kathy and I nicknamed your parents "the Dapper Don" couple, they were always so well dressed. E.S. and K.L.S. 847 973 1680 esawyer@sheddaquarium.org
Ernie Sawyer
Family
July 25, 2020
Hello Schinter and Schultz family, So sorry to hear about Aunt Carol. She had a long and wonderful life. Wife Kathy and I nicknamed Carol and Lee the "Dapper Don" couple, always so well dressed. E.S. and K.L.S. 847 973 1680 esawyer@sheddaquarium.org
Ernie Sawyer
Family
