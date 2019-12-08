|
Carol M. Towne nee Miller, 90, of Wilmette, IL, was born in Evanston, IL on October 24, 1929, and passed on December 4, 2019, surrounded by her loving family: beloved wife of the late James B. Towne; loving mother of Susan (Greg Simanski) Costello, and David Towne; adoring grandmother of Andrew (Jenni) and Billy (Tasha) Costello; most adoring great-grandmother of Kailee, Millie, Jack, and Alaina; dear sister of Roger (Kristen) Miller; unforgettable aunt of Ralph, Ingrid, Geoffrey, and Eva; and fond friend of many; Co-founder of New Foundation Center, formerly WilPower. Celebration of Life Service Monday at 11AM at First Congregational Church of Wilmette, 1125 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette, IL; info 847-251-8200 or go to www.WMScottFuneralHome.com. Donations may be made to in memory of Carol.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019