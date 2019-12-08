Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Carol M. Towne nee Miller, 90, of Wilmette, IL, was born in Evanston, IL on October 24, 1929, and passed on December 4, 2019, surrounded by her loving family: beloved wife of the late James B. Towne; loving mother of Susan (Greg Simanski) Costello, and David Towne; adoring grandmother of Andrew (Jenni) and Billy (Tasha) Costello; most adoring great-grandmother of Kailee, Millie, Jack, and Alaina; dear sister of Roger (Kristen) Miller; unforgettable aunt of Ralph, Ingrid, Geoffrey, and Eva; and fond friend of many; Co-founder of New Foundation Center, formerly WilPower. Celebration of Life Service Monday at 11AM at First Congregational Church of Wilmette, 1125 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette, IL; info 847-251-8200 or go to www.WMScottFuneralHome.com. Donations may be made to in memory of Carol.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019
