Carol Lynn Givens Malone was born March 7, 1958 to the late Albert Givens Sr. and Wilma Jean Haines. She was one of six children to be born to the couple. She knew at a very young age that she was God's daughter and happily accepted the Lord into her life. Family Christian Center in Munster, Indiana was her church home.



Carol Malone graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School with honors in 1976. She would later continue her education at Valparaiso University where she earned her Bachelors of Arts degree in 2001. She continued her education and received her Master's degree in Liberal Studies in 2003. Currently, she was working on her Doctoral Degree at the University of Phoenix.



Carol married her soulmate, Jerome Bruce Malone, on June 23, 1979 in Gary, Indiana. Jerome and Carol Malone had three beautiful children, Essence JerCar Malone, Austin Jerome Malone, and Alexander Arthell Daniel Malone. Carol was blessed to be a grandmother to Emerson Alexander Malone and future grandson Emmanuel Alexander Bridges.



Carol's passions in life were family, singing, early childhood education, and Jesus. She spent her life teaching, nurturing, and mentoring through her education, life experiences, and walk with Jesus Christ.



On June 3, 2019, the Lord confirmed her duty on this earth was complete.



Carol joins her parents Albert and Wilma Givens. She leaves to carry on her love; her beloved husband of 40 years, Jerome; children Essence, Austin, and Alexander; grandchildren, Emerson and Emmanuel; siblings, Albert Givens Jr., Kenneth Givens, Christopher Givens, Norma Givens and Valerie Cheatham. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation is Sunday June 16, 2019 from 2pm-8pm at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant Street Gary, Indiana 46408. Funeral service will be held Monday June 17, 2019 at The Family Christian Center 340 W. 45th Avenue Munster, Indiana 46321 Malone , Carol



