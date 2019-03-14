|
Carol M. Plahm nee Broniecki, age 80. Beloved wife of the late Robert (RJ) Plahm. Devoted mother of Robert (Jody), Douglas, Renee (Tim) Mack and Jim Plahm. Cherished grandma of Danny, Aly, Michelle, Sammy and Christa. Daughter of the late Adam & Beulah Broniecki nee (Giltner). Fond sister of Dennis (Becky) and Thomas Broniecki. Loving sister-in-law, aunt, friend and mom to many. Visitation Friday, March 15th, 2019 from 3 – 8 pm. Chapel prayers 9:30am. March 16th, 2019 from Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave., Worth, IL. to Our Lady of the Ridge Church, 108th & Oxford, Chicago Ridge, IL. Mass 10:00am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Plahm Foundation (supports cancer victims) 5702 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge, IL. 60415 would be appreciated. For more information please contact 708-448-6000.
