|
|
Carol Mary Tadrowski, nee McAloon, age 86 of Oak Brook. Beloved wife of the late Fred Tadrowski; Tami (Jon Barsanti) Tadrowski, Fred (Julie Berggren) Tadrowski, and Keith Tadrowski; devoted grandmother of 3; great grandmother of 3; fond sister of Timothy McAloon; aunt of many nieces and nephews; Carol will be remembered for her storytelling, her love of travel, and her devotion to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. She was a longtime member of the Oak Brook Womens Club and the Oak Brook Art League.
Visitation Friday, September 13th, 4-8 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. S. of Roosevelt Rd.) Lombard. Funeral Saturday, 9:15 AM from the funeral home to Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church, 1S314 Summit Ave, Oakbrook Terrace. Mass 10AM. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to Society of the Little Flower, 1313 N. Frontage Road, Darien, IL, 60561 or St. Peter's in the loop Catholic Church, 110 W. Madison St, Chicago, IL 60602 are appreciated. Funeral Info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 11, 2019