Carol Raymond McClintock, 94 of Barrington passed away peacefully February 7 in Cape Coral, FL. Carol is survived by her daughter Holly McClintock Bowling; sons Kennon McClintock, and Steve McClintock; five grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. Memorial visitation will be held from 4-8pm Friday, May 31st at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 149 W. Main St (Lake Cook Road), Barrington. The memorial service will be held at 11am, Saturday June 1st at First United Methodist Church of Crystal Lake, 236 W. Crystal Lake Ave, Crystal Lake. There will be visitation for one hour prior to the service. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019