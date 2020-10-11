Carol N. Counelis, 66 yrs. of Winfield, originally of Berwyn, died in a tragic accident on October 3, 2020. Survived by her beloved spouse of 36 years, Gwen Clark; loving sister of Peggy Counelis and Linda Counelis; cherished daughter of the late Peter and late Nancy (nee Malevitis) Counelis; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Carol was loved by many and will be remembered as a gentle soul, with a great sense of humor. She loved Christmas music, books, family, friends, and her beloved cat Buddie. Due to the Covid-19 crisis, there is a restriction of 50 people allowed to attend the service and face masks are required. Christened in the Greek Orthodox Church, Visitation will be held at Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 2501 S. Wolf Rd., Westchester on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service 10:00 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, as Carol was an avid reader, donations in her memory appreciated to your local library. Arrangements entrusted to Chris J. Balodimas, Funeral Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.