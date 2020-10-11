1/2
Carol N. Counelis
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol N. Counelis, 66 yrs. of Winfield, originally of Berwyn, died in a tragic accident on October 3, 2020. Survived by her beloved spouse of 36 years, Gwen Clark; loving sister of Peggy Counelis and Linda Counelis; cherished daughter of the late Peter and late Nancy (nee Malevitis) Counelis; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Carol was loved by many and will be remembered as a gentle soul, with a great sense of humor. She loved Christmas music, books, family, friends, and her beloved cat Buddie. Due to the Covid-19 crisis, there is a restriction of 50 people allowed to attend the service and face masks are required. Christened in the Greek Orthodox Church, Visitation will be held at Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 2501 S. Wolf Rd., Westchester on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service 10:00 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, as Carol was an avid reader, donations in her memory appreciated to your local library. Arrangements entrusted to Chris J. Balodimas, Funeral Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
October 9, 2020
I will always remember Carol as such a kind, loving and gentle soul with such a wonderful sense of humor. I am truly blessed to have known her. Rest in peace, My Friend.
Jacque Legg
Friend
October 9, 2020
Always a kind and gentle way she had towards life, that's how I recall her from HS. May time temper this ache into her loving memories.
Pam Morris Roti
Classmate
October 9, 2020
Rest peacefully
Diane Lefever
October 8, 2020
My heart felt condolences to family and friends.
Virginia Fatigati
Classmate
October 8, 2020
Thinking of Gwen and Carol's friends and family at this very challenging time. Hoping friends, family, and faith can help carry you through this time. Love, Carla
Carla Schanstra
Friend
October 8, 2020
This is so tragic,may the God of all comfort, comfort your grieving hearts at this most difficult time.
October 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved