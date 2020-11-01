Carol Pagni nee Dombroski, Beloved wife of Angelo; Loving mother Roberta (Roberto) Torres, Angelo and Liana (Jason) Simonsen; Caring grandmother of Gianna, Kayla, Karissa, Alyse, Alyssa and great grandmother of Aurora; Dear sister of Raymond (Barbara), Robert (Celeste), John (Patti), Rick (Sue), Marilyn (late Tom), Darlene (Don), late Danny (Annette) and the late Gail. Caring sister in law of Enzo (Joy). Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation is on Monday 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Belmont Funeral Home 7120 W. Belmont Avenue. Friends are asked to meet at St. Alphonsus Church 411 N. Wheeling Rd. Prospect Heights for Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Entombment All Saints Cemetery. Due to the current CDC regulations, limited to 50 people at a time. We respectfully ask that you promptly exit the funeral home after paying your respects, this will allow other people the same opportunity. Face masks are required. Info 773.286.2500 or www.belmontfuneralhome.com