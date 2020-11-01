1/
Carol Pagni
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Pagni nee Dombroski, Beloved wife of Angelo; Loving mother Roberta (Roberto) Torres, Angelo and Liana (Jason) Simonsen; Caring grandmother of Gianna, Kayla, Karissa, Alyse, Alyssa and great grandmother of Aurora; Dear sister of Raymond (Barbara), Robert (Celeste), John (Patti), Rick (Sue), Marilyn (late Tom), Darlene (Don), late Danny (Annette) and the late Gail. Caring sister in law of Enzo (Joy). Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation is on Monday 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Belmont Funeral Home 7120 W. Belmont Avenue. Friends are asked to meet at St. Alphonsus Church 411 N. Wheeling Rd. Prospect Heights for Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Entombment All Saints Cemetery. Due to the current CDC regulations, limited to 50 people at a time. We respectfully ask that you promptly exit the funeral home after paying your respects, this will allow other people the same opportunity. Face masks are required. Info 773.286.2500 or www.belmontfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Belmont Funeral Home - Chicago
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Belmont Funeral Home - Chicago
7120 West Belmont
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 286-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 31, 2020
dear family..gone too soon this loving wife, mom, grandmother and great grandmother..my heart treasures her friendship...she is now at peace in paradise..with affection... Betty Ansani
Betty Ansani
October 31, 2020
She was an angel in life and will be her family's guardian angel
Lynn Shockey
Friend
October 30, 2020
Dear Angelo and Family, our sincere sympathy for the loss of your beloved wife Carol. Our prayers are for the repose of her soul into the arms of Jesus and for His comforting hands to soothe your grief. True love never dies, Angelo.
Cookie and Paul Wolski
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved