Carol Perel Colby, 94, the strong, funny, independent, often outrageous and always loving mother of Sue Colby (Larry Baill) and Marilyn Colby Rivkin (Jeff), grandma of Laura, Michael (Abby), Sarah (Marc) and Anna, great grandma of Jordan and Maya, and adored wife of the late Bernard Colby, died peacefully on October 28, 2020. Carol was a passionate leader and champion for the many causes she believed in. Her wonderful stories, warm heart, and generous spirit will be remembered by family and friends forever. Please send memorials to JUF Chicago, NCJW, Inc., or a charity of your choice. For information: 847-256-5700.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
