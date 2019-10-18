|
|
Carol Pitz, 71, passed away Oct. 15, 2019, after a long battle with ovarian cancer. She is survived by her loving family, Cleta (the late Ray) Venator, Tim Venator, and Lisa (Sonny) Merchant, two great-nieces, caring friends and a community of supportive neighbors. She was kind and generous to all who knew her; many valued her friendship. A celebration of her life, followed by a short reception, will be held Monday, Oct 21, 2019, 2:00 pm, at Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home, 1100 Greenleaf Avenue, Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment will be in her birth city in Iowa. In lieu of flowers, her family would appreciate donations in her memory to the NorthShore University HealthSystem Foundation, Schutz Ovarian Cancer Research Fund, 1033 University Place, Suite 450, Evanston, IL 60201 or at foundation.northshore.org/donate. For Info: 847-251-8200
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 18, 2019