Carol R. Nield
1938 - 2020
Carol R. Nield, nee Bliss, longtime resident of Downers Grove, age 81. Beloved wife of the late Robert; loving mother of Roberta (Fred) Chapman, Scott, Bonnie, Vicki (Mike) Mueller, Eric (Moira) and the late Timothy; proud grandmother of Jennifer and John Chapman, Carolyn (Preston) Seibert, Michael and Christina Nield, William Russell and Audrey (Michael) Vaughan, Rosie and Carl Mueller and Catherine, Marty and Conor Nield; great-grandmother of Judah, Haven Rose and Caleb Siebert; dear sister of the late Diane (Ron) DeFreece. Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Morton Arboretum (www.mortonarb.org). Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
September 21, 2020
Heaven gained another angel today. Carol was such a loving, outgoing, adventurous, fun, caring person. My first experiences with Christmas shopping on State Street, cross country skiing and the Chicago festival of lights parade were with Carol. She was always up for an outing! I think of her fondly every time I ski, ride my bike or enjoy the great outdoors. She will be deeply missed. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Peggy Tucker
Friend
September 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
