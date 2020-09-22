Heaven gained another angel today. Carol was such a loving, outgoing, adventurous, fun, caring person. My first experiences with Christmas shopping on State Street, cross country skiing and the Chicago festival of lights parade were with Carol. She was always up for an outing! I think of her fondly every time I ski, ride my bike or enjoy the great outdoors. She will be deeply missed. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.

Peggy Tucker

Friend