Carol R. Nield, nee Bliss, longtime resident of Downers Grove, age 81. Beloved wife of the late Robert; loving mother of Roberta (Fred) Chapman, Scott, Bonnie, Vicki (Mike) Mueller, Eric (Moira) and the late Timothy; proud grandmother of Jennifer and John Chapman, Carolyn (Preston) Seibert, Michael and Christina Nield, William Russell and Audrey (Michael) Vaughan, Rosie and Carl Mueller and Catherine, Marty and Conor Nield; great-grandmother of Judah, Haven Rose and Caleb Siebert; dear sister of the late Diane (Ron) DeFreece. Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Morton Arboretum (www.mortonarb.org
). Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.