|
|
Carol Retzky, nee Horwitz, age 90, beloved wife of the late Herbert M.; loving mother of Charles and Sandra Retzky; cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Services Friday, 11:30 a.m. West Suburban Temple Har Zion,1040 N. Harlem Ave., River Forest 60305. Interment Jewish Waldheim. Remembrances may be made to West Suburban Temple Har Zion. Info: Chesed v'Emet Funeral Home, Rudy Lerner, Funeral Director, 847-577-0856, www.chesedvemet.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 11, 2019