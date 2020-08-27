1/2
Carol Ruth Christenholz
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Ruth Christenholz (nèe Mitzen), 80, formerly of Morton Grove, IL, died peacefully on August 23, 2020, at her home in Scottsdale, AZ from complications of dementia. Carol was born on July 3, 1940, at Mount Sinai Hospital in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Florence "Chevy" (Goldstein)(dec.) and Morris Mitzen (dec.). Carol was the beloved wife of 59 years of Wallace ("Wally") of Scottsdale, AZ; loving mother of David of Phoenix, AZ, Jeffrey of Palatine, IL, and Steven (Michelle Piette) of Chicago, IL; dear sister of Michael (Phyllis) of Chicago, IL and Beverly Gillis of Warwick, RI; proud grandmother of Stephanie Coulston (Jordan), Michelle Richman (Brandon), Zachary, and Carter; delighted great grandmother of Julian, Layla, Chandler, and Joni; cherished sister-in-law of Beatrice Brill (Aaron, dec.); and adored aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

She graduated from Nicholas Senn High School in Chicago, IL, where she met Wally. The high school sweethearts married on June 25, 1961 and together they raised their three boys. 

Carol received her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana. While juggling the responsibilities of being a wife and mother of three children, she earned her Master's Degree from Northeastern University and earned her Doctorate in Business Administration from Nova University.

When her children were older, she began teaching classes at local colleges and universities. Eventually, Carol started her own communications consulting business, through which she taught business writing and communications skills to companies and their employees. That did not stop her from being deeply involved in the lives of her children, grandchildren, and, eventually, great grandchildren.

One of Carol's strongest and most enduring character traits was her desire to help others and to put the best interests of her family, the community, and even strangers above her own. Regardless of what might have been happening in her own life, Carol would drop everything to help someone in need. It was beyond empathy; it was closer to an internal driving force that governed most of her actions and choices. Whether it was delivering food to shelters on Thanksgiving, giving rides to senior citizens so that they could vote, visiting a friend or relative who was in the hospital, or just helping people edit their resumes or school papers, Carol's first thought, and action, was to help and protect others. She was able to do these things with an unflappable positive attitude and a smile on her face (and a tissue in her pocket).

She loved the Cubs, tennis, music (especially Eddie Fisher and Neil Diamond), theater, books, traveling, politics, and she was a fierce advocate for women's rights. As part of her travels with her husband Wally, Carol would periodically pop her head into a casino or two. In true Carol style, she did not just gamble at the casinos. Instead, she studied the games, figured out which ones had the lowest house edge, and then learned how to play those games perfectly. When friends or family members would go to a casino for the first time, they would invariably reach out to Carol and arrange for a training session. Carol would pull out her replica blackjack felt and teach basic strategy and proper table etiquette. Once a teacher, always a teacher.

Her intelligent, funny, and caring personality made her a dear friend to many and beloved by her community. Carol's passing not only leaves a huge hole in the hearts and lives of those who knew and loved her, but it also leaves a hole in a world that is woefully in need of more people like her.

The family expresses their deepest gratitude to the team of people, especially all of the caregivers, that helped Carol and the family during the last several years. Their tireless work, skill, sensitivity, devotion, and love enabled her to continue to live at home throughout her illness.

A virtual memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. (CDT) at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85902559550. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Carol's name to the Alzheimer's Association (https://www.alz.org), Parkinson's Foundation (https://www.parkinson.org), or National Organization for Women (https://now.org).


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Memorial service
02:00 PM
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85902559550
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
August 26, 2020
I am so sorry that the world has lost such a warm, bright and beautiful light but I believe that her light will continue to shine in the hearts of all those whose lives she touch with so much love and kindness. Sending my deepest sympathy to Wally, David, Jeffery, Steven and all of Carol’s grandkids.
With love-
Periel (Paula)
Periel (Paula) Stanfield (n&#233;e Fishman)
Family
August 26, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Periel Kaczmarek
August 26, 2020
The friendship that I shared with Carol goes way back to high school when we had good times together as "club sisters' in the Novettes. I remember Carol being so spirited and friendly to all.
I offer my heartfelt condolences and sympathy to you, Wally, and to your family. Peace and good memories be with you always.
Warmly, Mimi Allen Housinger
Mimi Allen Housinger
Classmate
August 26, 2020
A truly accomplished, and amazing woman. She will be missed, but definitely not forgotten.
As the obituary stated, besides her loved ones, her passing leaves a hole in a world that is woefully in need of more people like her.
Time to step up, and try to fill that hole with love, compassion, and the education of our youth.
"The foundation of every state is the education of it's youth." - Diogenes
I know that Carol knew that too.
God Bless....
Roger Steinbrink
Friend
August 26, 2020
My condolences to the family. Carol was an amazing and wonderful person as well as a good friend. I’m glad she was in my life. She was a wonderful help to me when I was going back to school in my later years when I had to write papers. I owe her a lot for that. She will be greatly missed and I will always cherish our friendship.
Diane
Friend
August 26, 2020
My condolences to her family & friends. Carol was an amazing person and I am very lucky to have had her in my life! So many wonderful memories and for that she will always live on in my heart, she will be greatly missed.
Jill
Friend
August 26, 2020
My cousin Carol and I grew up together and remained friends throughout our adult lives. She was very special to me and to my family. I will miss her but will always keep the special memories of our times together with me. Deepest condolences to the family. Adrianne & Ted Fishman
Adrianne Fishman
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved