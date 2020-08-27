A truly accomplished, and amazing woman. She will be missed, but definitely not forgotten.

As the obituary stated, besides her loved ones, her passing leaves a hole in a world that is woefully in need of more people like her.

Time to step up, and try to fill that hole with love, compassion, and the education of our youth.

"The foundation of every state is the education of it's youth." - Diogenes

I know that Carol knew that too.

God Bless....

Roger Steinbrink

Friend