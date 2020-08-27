Carol Ruth Christenholz (nèe Mitzen), 80, formerly of Morton Grove, IL, died peacefully on August 23, 2020, at her home in Scottsdale, AZ from complications of dementia. Carol was born on July 3, 1940, at Mount Sinai Hospital in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Florence "Chevy" (Goldstein)(dec.) and Morris Mitzen (dec.). Carol was the beloved wife of 59 years of Wallace ("Wally") of Scottsdale, AZ; loving mother of David of Phoenix, AZ, Jeffrey of Palatine, IL, and Steven (Michelle Piette) of Chicago, IL; dear sister of Michael (Phyllis) of Chicago, IL and Beverly Gillis of Warwick, RI; proud grandmother of Stephanie Coulston (Jordan), Michelle Richman (Brandon), Zachary, and Carter; delighted great grandmother of Julian, Layla, Chandler, and Joni; cherished sister-in-law of Beatrice Brill (Aaron, dec.); and adored aunt, cousin, and friend to many.
She graduated from Nicholas Senn High School in Chicago, IL, where she met Wally. The high school sweethearts married on June 25, 1961 and together they raised their three boys.
Carol received her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana. While juggling the responsibilities of being a wife and mother of three children, she earned her Master's Degree from Northeastern University and earned her Doctorate in Business Administration from Nova University.
When her children were older, she began teaching classes at local colleges and universities. Eventually, Carol started her own communications consulting business, through which she taught business writing and communications skills to companies and their employees. That did not stop her from being deeply involved in the lives of her children, grandchildren, and, eventually, great grandchildren.
One of Carol's strongest and most enduring character traits was her desire to help others and to put the best interests of her family, the community, and even strangers above her own. Regardless of what might have been happening in her own life, Carol would drop everything to help someone in need. It was beyond empathy; it was closer to an internal driving force that governed most of her actions and choices. Whether it was delivering food to shelters on Thanksgiving, giving rides to senior citizens so that they could vote, visiting a friend or relative who was in the hospital, or just helping people edit their resumes or school papers, Carol's first thought, and action, was to help and protect others. She was able to do these things with an unflappable positive attitude and a smile on her face (and a tissue in her pocket).
She loved the Cubs, tennis, music (especially Eddie Fisher and Neil Diamond), theater, books, traveling, politics, and she was a fierce advocate for women's rights. As part of her travels with her husband Wally, Carol would periodically pop her head into a casino or two. In true Carol style, she did not just gamble at the casinos. Instead, she studied the games, figured out which ones had the lowest house edge, and then learned how to play those games perfectly. When friends or family members would go to a casino for the first time, they would invariably reach out to Carol and arrange for a training session. Carol would pull out her replica blackjack felt and teach basic strategy and proper table etiquette. Once a teacher, always a teacher.
Her intelligent, funny, and caring personality made her a dear friend to many and beloved by her community. Carol's passing not only leaves a huge hole in the hearts and lives of those who knew and loved her, but it also leaves a hole in a world that is woefully in need of more people like her.
The family expresses their deepest gratitude to the team of people, especially all of the caregivers, that helped Carol and the family during the last several years. Their tireless work, skill, sensitivity, devotion, and love enabled her to continue to live at home throughout her illness.
A virtual memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. (CDT) at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85902559550
. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Carol's name to the Alzheimer's Association
(https://www.alz.org
), Parkinson's Foundation (https://www.parkinson.org
), or National Organization for Women (https://now.org
).