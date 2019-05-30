Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Carol Hansen
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
Carol Ruth "Callie" Hansen died peacefully on May 19th, 2019 after a long struggle following a stroke.She is survived by her loving husband Ray Ridolfi, son Bradley Vartan (Vesti), daughter Heather Baltrusaitis (Miles), stepchildren, Sarah, Luke and Jessica Ridolfi, beloved grandchildren Felix, Daphne, Elan and Nyla, brothers Greg (Jenny) and Doug (Tori) Hansen, sister Martha (Shirley) Hansen and many cherished nieces and nephews.Visitation Friday, June 28, 2019, 10:30 a.m. until time of the Memorial Service 11:30 a.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Blvd. at Old Orchard Rd. Skokie, IL 60077.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The National , 1355 Peachtree St. S.E., Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309.www.arthritis.orgInfo: 847-675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 30, 2019
