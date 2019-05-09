Carol S. Kettering, age 89, at rest April 26, 2019 at her home in Clarendon Hills, where she resided the past 58 years. Carol was born March 3, 1930 in Waukesha, Wisconsin to John and Clara Seefeldt. She is survived by her sister Ethel, daughter Kim, grandchildren Lisa, Karin and Maria, six great grandchildren, nieces Linda, Paula, Vicki, Jacki and Lynn and nephew Peter. She was preceded in death by her son, William in 1969. The family would like to thank her caregiver Rufina, from Independence 4 Seniors, for the kind and compassionate care provided over the past three and one-half years, and St. Thomas Hospice for their care over the past year. Services will be held privately. For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, the family suggests memorials in Carol's name to the Clarendon Hills Library or the . Arrangements entrusted to West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Westmont. Info 630-852-8000 or www.westsuburbanfh.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary