Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
Carol S. Taggart, nee Strutin, age 69, of Buffalo Grove, a respected educator, lifelong learner, and music enthusiast, enjoyed challenging herself, completing two Master's degrees, competing in Ironman triathlons, and swimming and cycling all over the world; beloved wife and best friend of the late Jeffrey Taggart; loving mother of Denah (Rick Rutter) Taggart, Aaron (Beth) Taggart, and Jordan (Amanda) Taggart; adored Grandma and Yaya of Terra, Violet, Raine, Charlie, Amelia, Jake, and Isaac; devoted daughter of the late Blossom and Irving Strutin; dear sister, cousin, aunt, and friend to many. There will be a celebration of Carol's remarkable life on Saturday, April 27th from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at her residence. In lieu of flowers, contact (847) 424-7160 for contributions to The Dr. Jeffrey Taggart ETHS College Fund through Evanston Township High School District 202, 1600 Dodge Ave., Evanston, IL 60201. For Information: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 22, 2019
