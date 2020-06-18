Carol Sbarboro, age 71, of Glenview, IL, passed away peacefully at home with her family present, entering eternal life on June 9, 2020.
Born to parents Edward and Julie in Westchester, IL, Carol celebrated 36 years as the loving wife of Jay Sbarboro; a devoted mother of three children: Jamie (Nicole), Julie (Patrick), and Jennifer; an adoring grandmother of two grandchildren: Jared and Molly; a loving sister to three siblings: Dennis, Sandy, and Jim; a cherished aunt to her many nieces and nephews; and a treasured friend to many close friends, neighbors, and fellow-parishioners.
Raised in Westchester, IL, Carol attended Immaculate Heart of Mary High School and went on to study psychology at Mundelein College in Chicago. Upon graduation, she became a special education teacher in Deerfield, IL. Carol later earned a Master's degree studying management at Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management in Chicago, IL, while working for Xerox. At Xerox, she not only became a top sales rep with one of the first personal computer learning systems with a mouse, but she also met and fell in love with her husband, Jay. Over a 40+ year period, Carol and Jay enjoyed many exciting President's Club Vacations throughout the Caribbean, the U.S., and Hawaii.
Above all, Carol dedicated her life to her family-as a loving wife and mother-and to her faith. She was heavily involved in her children's education and many organized activities. Her principal focus was on teaching, living, and instilling Catholic values within her children. Carol ran the house, was a great cook, and attended to her children, especially while Jay was travelling on important sales calls.
Carol was also dedicated to helping women with unexpected pregnancies and saving the lives of unborn babies, while volunteering for many years at the Women's Center. She loved attending Sunday mass and bringing food for the poor to mass, visiting with her children and grandchildren, playing the piano, going on car day trips to nearby lakes, and watching movies such as Rudy, Hoosiers, Sweet Home Alabama, Walk The Line, Forrest Gump, and noting city landmarks in the Chicago classic Ferris Bueller's Day Off. She loved many TV game shows and answering the questions before the contestants. If you were in the car with her, the Eagles or Johnny Cash played on repeat.
Carol was notorious in recent years in the Glenview community for being seen on her multi-hour-long walks across town. With the loving, daily support of her husband, she battled her illness with dignity, grace, and care for others that inspired all the lives she touched. Her beautiful and infectious smile, loving wave, and matter-of-fact questions brought smiles to those she met. Her motto was: "You can be anything you put your mind to…you just have to believe in yourself."
A private funeral to celebrate her life will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove Street Glenview, IL on Monday, June 15. There will be a social distancing celebration of Carol's life following the mass. Details to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Association of Frontotemperal Degeneration at www.theaftd.org.
Born to parents Edward and Julie in Westchester, IL, Carol celebrated 36 years as the loving wife of Jay Sbarboro; a devoted mother of three children: Jamie (Nicole), Julie (Patrick), and Jennifer; an adoring grandmother of two grandchildren: Jared and Molly; a loving sister to three siblings: Dennis, Sandy, and Jim; a cherished aunt to her many nieces and nephews; and a treasured friend to many close friends, neighbors, and fellow-parishioners.
Raised in Westchester, IL, Carol attended Immaculate Heart of Mary High School and went on to study psychology at Mundelein College in Chicago. Upon graduation, she became a special education teacher in Deerfield, IL. Carol later earned a Master's degree studying management at Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management in Chicago, IL, while working for Xerox. At Xerox, she not only became a top sales rep with one of the first personal computer learning systems with a mouse, but she also met and fell in love with her husband, Jay. Over a 40+ year period, Carol and Jay enjoyed many exciting President's Club Vacations throughout the Caribbean, the U.S., and Hawaii.
Above all, Carol dedicated her life to her family-as a loving wife and mother-and to her faith. She was heavily involved in her children's education and many organized activities. Her principal focus was on teaching, living, and instilling Catholic values within her children. Carol ran the house, was a great cook, and attended to her children, especially while Jay was travelling on important sales calls.
Carol was also dedicated to helping women with unexpected pregnancies and saving the lives of unborn babies, while volunteering for many years at the Women's Center. She loved attending Sunday mass and bringing food for the poor to mass, visiting with her children and grandchildren, playing the piano, going on car day trips to nearby lakes, and watching movies such as Rudy, Hoosiers, Sweet Home Alabama, Walk The Line, Forrest Gump, and noting city landmarks in the Chicago classic Ferris Bueller's Day Off. She loved many TV game shows and answering the questions before the contestants. If you were in the car with her, the Eagles or Johnny Cash played on repeat.
Carol was notorious in recent years in the Glenview community for being seen on her multi-hour-long walks across town. With the loving, daily support of her husband, she battled her illness with dignity, grace, and care for others that inspired all the lives she touched. Her beautiful and infectious smile, loving wave, and matter-of-fact questions brought smiles to those she met. Her motto was: "You can be anything you put your mind to…you just have to believe in yourself."
A private funeral to celebrate her life will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove Street Glenview, IL on Monday, June 15. There will be a social distancing celebration of Carol's life following the mass. Details to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Association of Frontotemperal Degeneration at www.theaftd.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in PL-North on Jun. 18, 2020.