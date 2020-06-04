After a long, happy, and productive life, Carol passed away on June 2, 2020, at 92, surrounded by her loving family. Carol is survived by her husband, Carl Spielman; children Larry Spielman (Melany), Linda Spielman (Bob Listernick), Nancy Spielman; grandchildren Samantha and Jason Silver, Molly Deutscher, Jesse Listernick, Zoe Listernick, Jennifer and Rich Elemen; great-grandchild, Dylan Silver; and sister, Bernice Cutler. Carol was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York where she met the love of her life, Carl, at 17. They moved to Chicago, made their family home in Highland Park, and raised their three children. Carol was a devoted and very involved congregant of both B'nai Torah and Har Shalom. While raising her children and working with Carl in his business, she completed her undergraduate and master's degrees and taught Government at the college level. However, she found her truest passion and engagement when she was elected to the Lake County Board, serving 16 years. She applied her "good government" philosophy to all she accomplished in partnership with those on the Board: the creation of the North Shore Health Center for those without health insurance, the formation of the Adlai Stevenson Center on Democracy, and development of the Prairie Wolf Forest Preserve. She received the 2013 Humanitarian Award from the City of Highland Park, an honor she cherished. Carol had friends from all aspects of her life, some now gone and others much younger, which kept her interested and renewed. Above all, time with her family and living a Jewish life were her most treasured endeavors. She had an interest in lifelong learning and she was a die-hard Democrat to the core. Her adoring husband, Carl, was her partner for over 70 years, and they shared everything that life presented. We love her beyond words and will miss her terribly. Services and shiva are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Har Shalom (har-shalom.com). For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Jun. 4 to Jun. 14, 2020.