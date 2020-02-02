|
Carol Anne Kellogg Stoub, extraordinary friend, community builder, and world traveler, passed away peacefully in her home in La Grange, IL on January 17, 2020. She was 85.
In her 2005 autobiography, The Labyrinth of Life, Carol reflected that life begins in one place and ends in another. The curves and turns of Carol's particular journey brought her a deep understanding about life, its wonders and troubles, and empathy for people all over the world, regardless of cultural or religious beliefs.
Carol is survived by her children, Konrad (Lea) Kaltenbach of Dallas, TX, and Lois (Greg) Basil of Chicago, IL; her grandchildren Konrad (fiancé Megan O'Brien) Kaltenbach III, Kristina (Jimmy) Peck, Hannah (Caleb) Basil Bryant and Hope Basil; and her great granddaughter Emma Peck. Additional survivors include stepchildren Betty Stoub (Mark Tollick) and Mark (Jane) Stoub; step-grandchildren Heather (Edward) Coco and Jennifer (Brandon) Upah; and many nieces and nephews. Carol is predeceased by her spouse Clarence Stoub;, parents, Clement and Lois Kellogg, and brother Walter Kellogg.
Carol's life will be celebrated during a Memorial Service at 10:30 AM on Saturday, February 8 at Presbyterian Church of Western Springs, 5250 Wolf Rd, Western Springs, IL 60558, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Presbyterian Church of Western Springs.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020