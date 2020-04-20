|
Devoted wife of the late Robert; Loving mother of Michael (Beth), Martin (Peggy), Matthew, Maricarol, Sr. Mary Ellen Lacy D.O.C., Maureen, Mark, and Malachy (Carlotta); Loving grandma of Elizabeth, Megan (John) Briggs, Brendan (Taylor), Sean, Cormac, Killian, Annabella, and Seamus; Adored great-grandma of Aidan, Madison, Jameson, Harrison, and Watson; Beloved daughter of the late Lawrence and Rose Kean; Cherished sister of Mary Ellen, late Rosemary, late Madonna, and the late Patricia (late Thomas); Dear sister-in-law of the late Florence (late Chuck), and William (late Judy); Dear aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews; All Funeral Services are Private, and a Memorial Mass, in honor of Carol, will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; In lieu of flowers, donations to Children's Villages Illinois, 216 W. Jackson St. Suite 925; Chicago, IL 60606, or SOS
illinois.org" target="_blank">www.illinois.org in memory of Carol T. Lacy would be appreciated; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 20, 2020