Carol Wallace Moss, beloved and loving wife of Sheldon Moss, passed away at the age of 82 on April 11, 2020, Deerfield, Illinois. Born on May 13, 1937, Carol was the cherished daughter of the late Daniel and Sarah (Jackie) Nechtow, and is survived by her husband Sheldon, brother Richard Nechtow (Arlene), nephews Bill (Margo B.) and Joey, Linda R. Moss (George R. Bedar), Lisa B. Moss (James Tucker), and Paul D. Moss (Annie). As a talented artist, Carol was known for her caricature drawings. She loved creating these for friends, family, and celebratory occasions such as birthday parties. Her ability to capture the essence of anyone was truly amazing. She also spent the majority of her career dedicated to the cause and support of Israel Bonds, Chicago, as Executive Secretary and Director of Simon Wiesenthal Center, Midwest Region. Due to current circumstances, the funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the Alzheimer's Foundation. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 13, 2020