Carol Weldon, 77, of Glenview, passed away at her Vernon Hills, IL home on April 29, 2020. Daughter of the late George Smith and Bernice Smith Grambor, Wife for 51 years of the late Robert A. Weldon; mother of Bob (Liz) Weldon, Karen (Dave) Neidich, and Ted Weldon; grandmother of James and Katherine Weldon, Dayna and Kim Neidich; Grew up in Skokie and Niles East High School graduate. Loved to swim and ride bikes. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cycling Without Age (CWA) North Shore (Chicago) https://cyclingwithoutage.com/north-shore-chicago/; Funeral information 847-998-1020.