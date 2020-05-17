Carol Weldon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Weldon, 77, of Glenview, passed away at her Vernon Hills, IL home on April 29, 2020. Daughter of the late George Smith and Bernice Smith Grambor, Wife for 51 years of the late Robert A. Weldon; mother of Bob (Liz) Weldon, Karen (Dave) Neidich, and Ted Weldon; grandmother of James and Katherine Weldon, Dayna and Kim Neidich; Grew up in Skokie and Niles East High School graduate. Loved to swim and ride bikes. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cycling Without Age (CWA) North Shore (Chicago) https://cyclingwithoutage.com/north-shore-chicago/; Funeral information 847-998-1020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 17 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved