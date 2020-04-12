Home

Carol Zowaski


1935 - 2020
Carol Zowaski Obituary
Carol Zowaski (nee Brown/Gardner), age 84, passed away, surrounded by her family, on April 4, 2020. Beloved mother of David William, Lynne Marie, Dean Alan, Scott Adam (Julie) and Mark Douglas (Anjali) Zowaski; devoted grandmother of Tyler, Nicole, Maya, Josiah, Kevin, Kaitlyn and Alyssa Zowaski; preceded in death by her mother Lucille Gardner, loving grandparents Mansfield and Florence Gardner, several Gardner aunts and uncles and our dear family dog Toastie. She was a dear friend of over 70 years with Jaqueline Sanders (nee Delcourt) and over 60 years with the late Susan Nelson/Busby/Tsokatos. Carol was born and raised on the south side of Chicago and was also a long time resident of Lemont and Oak Park, IL. She loved shopping for antiques, going to garage sales and buying what her children called "junk" from many thrift stores in the Chicagoland area. Long time employee of law firm, Reuben & Proctor along with Polk Bros. and Hieleg Meyers Furniture stores, where at all places she gained long term friendships with many of her co-workers. Her favorite charity was Smile Train. Interment private. Info 630-852-8000 or westsuburbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020
