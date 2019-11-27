Home

G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
(847) 699-9003
For more information about
Carole Augustyn
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church
1280 Prospect Ave
Des Plaines, IL
Carole A. Augustyn


1945 - 2019
Carole A. Augustyn Obituary
Carole A. Augustyn age 74 of Des Plaines, IL passed away November 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard Augustyn for 55 years. Proud mother of Diane (Roger Zimmer) Miller, Lori (Paul) Donnelly, and Beth (Michael) Spaniak. Fond sister of Clarice Vaughan and Patricia (Gerald) Richert. Proud grandmother of Michael, Eric, Abby, Maya, Gracie, Katie, Keaton, and Ainsley. Visitation Friday, November 29, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at G.L. Hills Funeral Home 745 Graceland Ave, Des Plaines, IL. Funeral Mass Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church 1280 Prospect Ave, Des Plaines, IL. Burial will be at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers donations to Les Turner ALS Foundation lesturnerals.org. For information 847.699.9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 27, 2019
