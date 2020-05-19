(nee Walsh) of Palos Heights, IL passed peacefully on May 17, 2020. She was born in Chicago on June 28, 1935. She joined her lifelong love and husband, James whom she dearly missed since his passing in February. She is survived by her two loving children, Cynthia Downes and her husband William Ellis, James Downes and his wife Jane (Stephic) Downes, and dear friend/daughter Tracy (Sladek) Latek and her husband James Latek and their children Michael, Johnny, and Jack. Carole was born in Chicago and was one of four children, Norman, Joan, and Donna. She was preceded in death by her Parents, Norman Walsh and Dorothy (Dykins) Walsh. Carole was a devoted wife to James, and a loving mother to her children. She was a dear friend and good neighbor to many. She was a loving godmother to Sharon (Botte) Maslona and Jenny(Botte) Doner and proud aunt to many nieces and nephews. She loved her pets including her dog Pumpkin and many other dogs and cats that she nurtured throughout her life. Carole attended Samuel Gompers Elementary School, Saint Peter and Saint Paul High School, and The University of Illinois. The family would like to thank her healthcare workers, her doctor, and her friends/neighbors for their care and compassion. Due to today's environment the services will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER IN PALOS HEIGHTS. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 19, 2020.