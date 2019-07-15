Carole Ann Flood, age 77, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family in Geneva, IL.



She was born January 24, 1942, at Resurrection Hospital in Chicago to Henry Evon and Norine (Arp) Evon. She graduated Sienna High School in 1959 Chicago, IL. She met the love of her life William in high school, while he was working in a grocery store. They married October 15th, 1960 and starting their large family. Carole was Co-CEO of Flood Bros Disposal Co. with William in helping guide and grow the family business from 1 truck in 1960 to 145 today. She was an avid volunteer in hospice care, suicide prevention, and volunteer at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Carole was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a spiritual lady and was always involved in church activities. Carole was an avid Bingo player and loved traveling back to Las Vegas on many occasions with family and friends. Carole truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; spending time with her family, traveling, entertaining, SHOPPING, and taking care of others. Carole had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way and no one who met Carole forgot her infectious passion for her family.



She is survived by her husband of 59 years William, her sister Denise Dixon (Phil), sister-in-law Wanda Evon, nine children; William, Brian, Kevin, Michele (Patrick) Mele, Michael (Christine) Flood, Deborah (David) DiIorio, Christopher (Kerry) Flood, David (Julie) Flood, Coleen (Jay) Geary, grandchildren, William (Megan), Susan (Steven) Denson, Kara (Brian) Katzenbach, Michael (Stephanie Dziagwa), Sheila, Matthew, Thomas, Shawn (Gianna) Flood, Brian, Christopher, Justin, Eric, Courtney, Charles, Patrick, Caroline, Carole Anne, Anthony, Chloe, Shannon, Dillon, Grace, Gabriella, Michael, Liam, Fiona, Shay, Kylene, Bridget, Cullen, Luke, Brody, great grandchildren, Michael, Aiden, Sebastian, Anthony.



She is preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter Gabriella and brother Philip Evon.



Her family will always cherish the memories of a truly inspiring wife, mother and grandmother.



Visitation will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 3:00 – 9:00 pm at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State Street (Route 38), Geneva with Rosary recited at 8:45 pm.



Funeral Prayers will be held Friday, July 19 at 9:30 am at Malone Funeral Home proceeding to St. Peter Catholic Church, 1891 Kaneville Road, Geneva for celebration of Funeral Mass at 10:30 am with Father Jonathan Bakkelund celebrant.



Burial will be held Saturday, July 20 at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Cemetery, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove.



In lieu of flowers, memorials to Daughter's of St. Paul, 172 N. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60601 would be appreciated.



