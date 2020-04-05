|
|
Carole A. Gardner, 94, of Mundelein. Beloved wife of the late Judge Sheldon Gardner; loving mother of Janet Gardner, Michael (Eve Gordon) Gardner and Miriam (James Ryan) Gardner-Ryan; proud grandmother of Adam, Joel and Julia Gardner, Brittany (Andreas Agrotis), Jillian (Kyle Gerber), Samantha (Gabe Von Letscher), Austin Ryan and great grandmother of four. Carole attended University of Chicago where she met Sheldon. Carole and Sheldon were active in independent politics and in political campaigns at the leadership level. Carole was a founder and leader of Project LEAP. She was one of the first paralegals, and Carole excelled in her profession. She will be missed by her family and friends. Due to current events, a public memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Blind Service Association. Arrangements by Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home. Information 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020