(nee Rooney)Age 71, of Frankfort formerly of Chicago, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Beloved wife of James; devoted mother of Christy Galati, Jennifer (Brian) Finn and Julie (Walter) Mayorga; cherished grandmother of Gaetana Bella, Filippo, Brayden William, Cadence Ann, Katia Carolina, Carrie Ann and Alexander James. Visitation will be held at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort IL 60423 on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 3-8PM. Funeral Service Thursday, April 18, 2019 in the funeral home chapel at 10:00AM. Interment Chapel Hill Garden South Cemetery, Oak Lawn. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to at donate.lls.org would be appreciated. For information www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 16, 2019