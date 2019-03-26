Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Carole A. Murray

Carole A. Murray (nee Wagner), age 79, beloved wife of the late William J. Murray; loving mother of Bill (Janice), Mike (Mary), John (Karen), Pat (Ann), Lynda (Todd) Harrison and Karen (Jim) Shemanski; cherished grandmother of Allison (Justin), Dan (Talisa), Elizabeth (Mark), Jessica, Amanda, Jill, Jack, Kyle, Jacob, Kate, Shane, and the late Lee Ann; dearest great-grandmother of Gideon, Michaela, Laila and Evelyn. Visitation Thursday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Friday 9:15 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park, IL 60462 to St. Damian Church Mass 10 A.M. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Lee Ann Murray "Everything Counts" Actuarial Science Endowed Scholarship Fund #452-6000, Campus Box 3060 Normal, IL 61790, would be appreciated. Funeral info: 708-429-3200 or www.lawnfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 26, 2019
