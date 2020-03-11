Home

Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 654-3533
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
5:00 PM
Carole A. Stoddard


1942 - 2020
Carole A. Stoddard Obituary
Carole A. Stoddard, 77, of Kenosha, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Froedtert South – Pleasant Prairie.

Born in Chicago, IL, on October 25, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Mitchell and Catherine (Stegmann) Villano. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Chicago.

On January 4, 1969, she married Thomas T. Stoddard in Chicago.

Carole dedicated her life to caring for her family. She loved BINGO and even ran the St. Eugene's BINGO every Monday, for 20 years.

Surviving Carole are her three sons, Richard (Renee) Stoddard, Thomas (Lynn) Stoddard Jr., and James (Sharon) Stoddard; two grandchildren, Dylan and Emily; and three siblings, Bruce (Nancy) Villano, Russell (Sandi) Villano, and Michelle (Richard) Hernandez. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She is preceded in death by a brother, Leonard Villano.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12th, at Proko Funeral Home from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 5:00 p.m. Interment will be private.

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2020
