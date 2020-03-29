|
Dr. Carole A Sullivan was born on November 16, 1941 to John and Arlene Sullivan in Chicago, IL. She passed away at her home on March 11, 2020 in Oklahoma City, OK. Her professional education in Radiation Therapy was completed at the University of Chicago Argonne Cancer Research Hospital. She was recruited from Northwestern University in Chicago to join the faculty of the College of Allied Health in 1972. She received her Master's in Adult Education and a PhD in Higher Education Administration from the University of Oklahoma. A tenured full professor of the University, Dean Sullivan had a distinguished record of accomplishments in allied health and in service to the University. A FELLOW of her professional organization, she was awarded Life membership in several organizations for contributions in radiation therapy. She was a recipient of the OU Regents Award for Superior Accomplishment in Professional and University Service; she served as an officer of the Health Sciences Center Faculty Senate for several terms and chaired innumerable committees of the University. She served as consultant to the US Public Health Service, The Council of Graduate Schools, and the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission. In addition, she served as consultant to numerous colleges and universities throughout the country. She is author of more than fifty papers in her discipline or health profession education, four book chapters and several monographs. Her leadership roles include Treasurer of the Midwest Association of Allied Health Deans in Academic Health Centers, and Consultant-Evaluator for the Commission on Higher Learning of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools. Dr. Sullivan was Chairman of the Department of Radiologic Technology from 1981 to 1994, and simultaneously served as Associate Dean of the College of Allied Health from 1990 to 1994. She was appointed Dean of the College in February 1994 until her retirement in 2010.
Carole will be deeply missed by her best friend of 35 years, Barbara Trimble, who cared for her until her last days. She will be missed by her sister Helen (Terri), her brother Richard Sullivan, her brother-in-law Frank Kalnes, her nieces Kelly Derby (Robert Grutz), Beth Nottingham (Greg), Kristyn Kalnes, Pam Kamper (Ken), Amber Sullivan (Matt Hess) and Ashlee Sullivan; by her friend Linda (Susie) Haynes, Rob, Daryn and Brad Trimble; by her great nieces and nephews Shawn, Daniel, Emily, Kathleen, Kelsy and Kyle, Caroline, Jack and Cosette; and two great-great nephews and a great-great niece who will only know Care-Bear through our pictures and stories. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Arlene Sullivan, her sister Nancy Kalnes, her brother-in-law Charles Maybaum and sister-in-law Christine Sullivan. May they be together in Peace and Love. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 4350 Will Rogers Pkwy #400, Oklahoma City, OK 73108, 405-943-0903. Services and burial will be at a later date in Chicago. She will be buried next to her Mom and Dad.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020