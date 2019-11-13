Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Monica Catholic Church
Carole Batjes Obituary
Carole Batjes (nee Licato) 82, passed away November 11, 2019. Beloved wife of Frank for 62 loving years. Cherished mother of Frank (Sherri), Jeannie (Tom) and Laurie (David). Beloved daughter of the late Peter and Lois Licato. Best Nana in the world to Danielle, Kristen (Brian), Frank, Joe, Angela, Michelle and Justin. Proud new Great Gramma to Brynn Elise. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Carole was proud of her Italian heritage and the many accomplishments of her children and grandchildren. She was very strong in her Catholic faith and was most happy when surrounded by family and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, November 14, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W Lawrence Ave, Norridge. Funeral services will begin on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home, then proceed to St. Monica Catholic Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation or The American Diabetes Association. Info: 708-456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 13, 2019
