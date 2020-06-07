Carole D. Edwards
Carole Dorothy Edwards, 84, fun, fierce, and feisty; of Chicago's northwest side; retired bookkeeper and comptroller, passed away peacefully June 2, 2020. She is survived by her only daughter Beth Ann Edwards-Devine, son-in-law Christopher Thomas Devine, sisters Marjorie Kliesner Miller and Kathryn Kliesner-Babiarz. Beloved aunt of twenty, great-aunt of over forty. Preceded in death by parents Marjorie Eileen (nee Dexter) and William Alden Kliesner and brothers William and John Kliesner. A celebration of life will be held when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Bonaventure House, where she volunteered for a decade, 773-327-9921, https://www.amitahealth.org/alexian-brothers-housing/bonaventure-house/, or to the Alzheimer's Assoctaion, https://alz.org/. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
