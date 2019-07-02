|
Carole D. Spainhour, nee Knapp, 86, lifelong resident of the South Side of Chicago with more than 60 years in the Canaryville neighborhood. Loving wife and best friend of Donald for 68 years; beloved mother of Mary, Lynne (Del) Harnish, Thomas (Kathy), Sharon (John) Ligue, Patrick, James (Anita Perry), Dawn (Joe) Bravo and Lee Ann (JR) Reed; cherished grandmother of 21 and great grandmother of 36; devoted daughter of the late Donn and Margaret Knapp; dearest sister of the late Barbara Walczak; fond aunt of many. A memorial visitation will be held at St. Gabriel Church, 600 W. 45th St., Chicago on Saturday, July 6th from 9:00 a.m. until time of Memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m. Ennichement private at St. Mary Cemetery. Please visit CAROLE D. SPAINHOUR BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/funeralmc. Info. 773-268-0703.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 2 to July 3, 2019