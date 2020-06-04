Carole Drew
1939 - 2020
Carole Marie Drew, age 80, passed away peacefully at her home on June 1, 2020 in Lockport, Illinois. She was born on September 3, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois to Harry and Rita Manelli. Along with her adored younger brother James Manelli (a/k/a "U.J"), Carole grew up with a passion for bringing people together and helping others live on the happy side of life.

Carole is survived by her four grateful children; Kathy (Kevin), Bill (Mary Pat), Kerry (Ted), and Brian (Cindy); her ten incredible grandchildren; Ryan, Lauren (Nathan), Sean (Emily), Megan (Connor), Erin, Billy, Andrew, Emma, Maggie, and Connor.

Carole's career began as director of the Crystal Ball Fundraiser for medical research and development at Michael Reese Hospital. After numerous years with Michael Reese, Carole went on to become an extraordinary corporate event, wedding, and family celebrations planner for Levy Restaurants. She planned parties at all the magnificent venues of Chicago. Through many accolades and accomplishments, Carole swung to the top of her industry at a record pace, blazing the trail for many women to come.

Carole lived a full and beautiful life as a wonderful mother, fun-loving grandmother, remarkable aunt, and devoted friend. Carole continued to share her passionate hospitality spirit with others much into her life after retirement. Even when she retired, she had a full-time job dedicated to her family and planning party events for the Lago Vista Community. Carole, who loved opening her home to family and friends, hosted many gatherings that celebrated countless life moments to all those who meant so much to her.

What meant the most to Carole during her life was the sense of pride her family brought to her daily through their achievements. Most of all she equally loved her family members and instilled in her children and grandchildren a sense of strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and will forever be in our hearts.

In honor of Carole's memory contributions can be made to Misericordia Heart of Mercy.

https://www.misericordia.com/giving/donate-online/


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.
June 3, 2020
Carole was an amazing Woman that showed you that anything was possible if you were willing to roll up your sleeves and make it happen. She was always so welcoming, and full of life and happiness. She encouraged teams of people to accomplish amazing events throughout the city. She will never be forgotten by those that new her. My thoughts and prayers are with her beautiful family at this time - she spoke of all of them so often with such joy and love. Though my heart is full of sorrow, I cant help smiling when I think of her. All my love Elaine Travlos
Elaine Travlos
Coworker
