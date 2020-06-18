age 75, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was born in Chicago, IL on October 31, 1944 to LeRoy and Rose (Staadt) LaRaviere. She is survived by her son William and Chris (Conn) Keller, her daughter Laurie (Keller) and Tony Licari, and her grandchildren Amber and Marissa Licari. Carole never liked taking pictures or being the center of attention, so per her wishes there will be no services.





