Carole Elizabeth Keller
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carole's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
age 75, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was born in Chicago, IL on October 31, 1944 to LeRoy and Rose (Staadt) LaRaviere. She is survived by her son William and Chris (Conn) Keller, her daughter Laurie (Keller) and Tony Licari, and her grandchildren Amber and Marissa Licari. Carole never liked taking pictures or being the center of attention, so per her wishes there will be no services.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved