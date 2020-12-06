1/
Carole Frances Mitchel
Carole Frances Mitchel nee Sill, 87, of Blue Island, loving and devoted wife of the late Donald, cherished mother of Robert (Jeanie) Mitchel, Sandra (Michael) Quinn, Thomas (Denise) Mitchel and Patti Jo Mitchel, cherished grandmother and great grandmother, devoted sister, aunt, relative and friend. Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to the Krueger Funeral Home, 13050 S. Greenwood Ave., Blue Island. 708-388-1300 www.kruegerfuneral.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Krueger Funeral Home, Ltd.
13050 South Greenwood Avenue
Blue Island, IL 60406
(708) 388-1300
December 4, 2020
To Bobby, Sandy, Tommy and Patti Jo...

Please accept my heartfelt condolences on passing of your beloved mother Carole. It's always so sad when someone from those wonderful days growing up in Blue Island is now gone. Both time and life move too fast.

I look back fondly and count myself lucky to have grown up in a town with such large group of characters...to be sure.
On those occasions when I would be at your home, Carole always treated me so nice and made me laugh...such a wonderful sense of humor. Whether it be something sporty involving Bobby and/or Tommy, or just hanging out with Sandy, since we went through school in the same grade, it was always a blast at the Mitchel house. I always wondered where Sandy got her wicked sense of humor...a question answered upon meeting Carole.

You are all a credit to both your parents for having grown up to be such fine people in your own rights. Don and Carol are up there, looking down, and beaming with pride at their kids.

One always wonders how much time we have on this earth and what's God's plan for us. All I can say is to cherish the memories and take solace in knowing that she will always be with each and every one us. Just smile and think of the great times had with a wonderful person. Simply, Carole was the best!

Lee R. Talley
Tinley Park, IL (formerly of Blue Island)
Lee R. Talley
Neighbor
