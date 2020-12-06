To Bobby, Sandy, Tommy and Patti Jo...



Please accept my heartfelt condolences on passing of your beloved mother Carole. It's always so sad when someone from those wonderful days growing up in Blue Island is now gone. Both time and life move too fast.



I look back fondly and count myself lucky to have grown up in a town with such large group of characters...to be sure.

On those occasions when I would be at your home, Carole always treated me so nice and made me laugh...such a wonderful sense of humor. Whether it be something sporty involving Bobby and/or Tommy, or just hanging out with Sandy, since we went through school in the same grade, it was always a blast at the Mitchel house. I always wondered where Sandy got her wicked sense of humor...a question answered upon meeting Carole.



You are all a credit to both your parents for having grown up to be such fine people in your own rights. Don and Carol are up there, looking down, and beaming with pride at their kids.



One always wonders how much time we have on this earth and what's God's plan for us. All I can say is to cherish the memories and take solace in knowing that she will always be with each and every one us. Just smile and think of the great times had with a wonderful person. Simply, Carole was the best!



Lee R. Talley

Tinley Park, IL (formerly of Blue Island)

